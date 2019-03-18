Spring Arrives This Week!

Spring officially arrives at 4:58PM Wednesday and Mother Nature is getting the memo! Above normal temperatures are likely for the first few days of Spring with many areas hitting 60° both Friday and Saturday under sunny skies.

Here is some more good news. Above normal temperatures are likely through much of next week too! However, the flip side to this is that we will need to watch rivers as snow melt to our north comes towards the area. Also above normal precipitation is likely next week too, meaning we will have several chances for rain leading to continued river flood issues.