Spring Flood Outlook - No surprise... it's not looking good!

The National Weather Service office in Davenport, Iowa released the first of 3 planned 2020 Spring Flood Outlooks on Thursday. There is a high probability for major Spring flooding on the Mississippi river between Dubuque and Keokuk, Iowas this Spring. Whereas a lot of variables come into play, we are already looking at 3 strikes! Those being wet soil in the region from a wet fall in 2019, high river levels right now, and above normal water content in the snow pack to our north! What is unclear is what will happen in the near future, but the severity of any future flooding will be highly influenced by additional winter precipitation, the rate of snow melt to our north, spring rain amounts, and the soil remaining wetter than average. The highest concern is for the Mississippi River versus local rivers that have a decreased risk of flooding due to the lack of snow pack in their basins - as of now! Yes it remains unclear just how severe spring flooding WILL be, and WHERE it might be the worst! To read the outlook, yourself, put the following address: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202002131747-KDVN-FGUS73-ESFDVN in your web browser. Remember, you have access to current area river levels all the time on the KWQC news app, and at www.kwqc.com!