Spring Flood Outlook Number 2

According to the latest Spring Flood Outlook issued by the National Weather Service Thursday, the probability of flooding on the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities for Spring 2020 remains high! The chance is 95% or greater for minor, moderate and major flooding. Although local rivers are running lower because of the loss of the local snow-pack, the snow-pack to our north is still concerning. That is, unless it can melt slowly and not overwhelm the system all at once. As far as the threat of flooding on the Mississippi, "THE EVENTUAL SEVERITY OF ANY FLOODING WILL DEPEND ON ADDITIONAL

PRECIPITATION, THE RATE OF SNOWMELT, AND SPRING-TIME RAINS. THERE

WILL ALSO BE A RISK FOR LONG DURATION FLOODING THIS SEASON IF SOIL

MOISTURE ACROSS THE REGION STAYS VERY WET." To read the whole outlook yourself, which I HIGHLY recommend if you have concerns along or near the river in the flood plain, cut and paste this link into your browser: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202002271825-KDVN-FGUS73-ESFDVN