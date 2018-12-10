St. Ambrose University looks to expand McMullen Hall

St. Ambrose University hopes to expand its campus.

In a statement sent to TV6, the university said it hopes to “break ground in the spring of 2019 on a 60,000-square foot addition to McMullen Hall, located near the intersection of Locust and Gaines Streets on the university’s main campus.”

According to the university, the building will house the College of Business undergraduate and graduate programs and administrative offices. The school hopes to have the change made by the fall of 2020.

“The proposed change has been submitted to the City of Davenport’s Planning and Zoning Committee, which held an initial session for public review on Dec. 4,” the university’s statement said,

University administration have met with the Neighborhood Relations Council to share the proposed expansion.

