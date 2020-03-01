St. Ambrose University partners with Special Olympics Iowa

A St. Ambrose University club that promotes disability awareness is partnering with Special Olympics Iowa this school year.

The ADAPT Club has been on campus for 13 years, but it wanted to partner with Special Olympics Iowa to make its university as inclusive as possible.

St. Ambrose is one of only four universities in the state to fully incorporate a Special Olympics model that brings students with and without intellectual disabilities together.

On Sunday, St. Ambrose students and Special Olympic Athlete students from all around the Quad Cities played a championship game of basketball.

“I like to play basketball and I decided to come here and play basketball,” said Special Olympic Athlete Connor Schlicte.

He is a 17-year-old student from Pleasant Valley High School who participates in St. Ambrose's ADAPT Club.

“We want to make sure that people with all abilities are included,” said ADAPT Club Co-President Shannon Harty.

“Most teams have four Ambrose players on them and then anywhere from 3 to 5 participants from throughout the community that typically have an intellectual disability,” Harty said. “It’s kind of just to promote that everyone is equal and can play together and to erase any stigma of separate teams.”

St. Ambrose students hope other universities get on board with the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools model.

“Right now Special Olympics Iowa is working to spread it out throughout the state,” Harty said. “Slowly universities are getting on board.”

Sunday’s game also kicked off Special Olympics Respect Week. Schools all over the country will host activities and assemblies to promote inclusion.