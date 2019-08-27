St. Ambrose University's first football game cancelled

A sad start to the season for St. Ambrose University's football team: the team announced Tuesday that the game scheduled for this Saturday against Trinity Bible College is cancelled.

St. Ambrose University's first football game against Trinity Bible College has been cancelled. (MGN)

The Bees say it was due to the other team not having enough players.

St. Ambrose will now open the season with a match up against Missouri Baptist on September 7.

The Bees' home opener will now be September 21, as part of homecoming weekend against Siena Heights.

That game at Brady Street Stadium will kick off at 1 p.m.

