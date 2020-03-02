St. Ambrose responds to coronavirus outbreak

With more cases of coronavirus spreading in parts of Europe, some colleges and universities are changing plans in their study aboard programs.

A spokesman for St. Ambrose University says they have canceled plans for students and a professor to study in Reggio Emillia, Italy, which is located in the northern part of the country where a lot of cases have been reported.

Italy has nearly 1,700 confirmed cases and 34 deaths linked to the COVID-19 outbreak, and according to CNN, has the highest number of illnesses outside of Asia. Two airlines, Delta and United are suspending flights to Milan because of the outbreak.

In addition, St. Ambrose is working with a study aboard partner in trying to bring a student home from Milan, Italy after the program was canceled.

A campus notification has also been issued outlining recommended precautions and protective strategies to prevent the spread of disease.