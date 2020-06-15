St. Ambrose will begin fall semester one week early, officials say

St. Ambrose University will begin its fall semester on Aug. 17, one week earlier than originally scheduled.

The semester will end on Nov. 24.

The university is working diligently to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the campus community, introducing a course schedule that will foster social distancing where necessary and requiring students and employees to commit to precautionary actions that will limit the likelihood of infection and a spread of the virus, officials said in a media release.

The revised fall schedule will allow classrooms and residence halls to be closed from Thanksgiving through mid-January, at a time when health experts predict a potential “second wave” of the coronavirus.

“We believe this model is our best opportunity to provide students the focused, face-to-face classroom experience they tell us they very much prefer,” Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, PhD, president of St. Ambrose University, said in the release. “We will follow protocols health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The university will resume varsity athletic competition starting in August, following guidelines, timelines and schedule reductions outlined earlier this month by the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics.

The university will provide additional details on the process of returning to campus through online forums for students, faculty and staff, and regularly will communicate plans and details as they become available.

