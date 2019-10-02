St. Louis Blues gift superfan with her own championship ring

On Monday, the St. Louis Blues found a special way to thank their biggest fan.

Blues superfan Laila Anderson is gifted her own Blues championship ring. (St. Louis Blues/NBC)

Blues players Alex Steen and Colton Parayko went to the home of 11-year old Laila Anderson to deliver a special gift: her own Blues championship ring.

Her reaction was a priceless gift back to the players.

Laila was an inspiration to the Blues during their post-season run. She became a viral sensation and the figurehead of the Blues' fan-base as they captured the Stanley Cup.

She was a fixture at the Blues' home playoff games after she battled HLH, a rare auto-immune disease that nearly took her life.

The ring carries 10.6 carats of precious weight, and it's as big as a door knob. It even has Laila's name on it.

The blues will raise their championship banner tonight with their first game of the season against the Washington Capitals.