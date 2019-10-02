St. Louis Blues gift superfan with her own championship ring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (NBC) - On Monday, the St. Louis Blues found a special way to thank their biggest fan.
Blues superfan Laila Anderson is gifted her own Blues championship ring. (St. Louis Blues/NBC)
Blues players Alex Steen and Colton Parayko went to the home of 11-year old Laila Anderson to deliver a special gift: her own Blues championship ring.
Her reaction was a priceless gift back to the players.
Laila was an inspiration to the Blues during their post-season run. She became a viral sensation and the figurehead of the Blues' fan-base as they captured the Stanley Cup.
She was a fixture at the Blues' home playoff games after she battled HLH, a rare auto-immune disease that nearly took her life.
The ring carries 10.6 carats of precious weight, and it's as big as a door knob. It even has Laila's name on it.
The blues will raise their championship banner tonight with their first game of the season against the Washington Capitals.