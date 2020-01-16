St. Louis Police looking to identify two men after elderly woman is pulled out of vehicle

Do you recognize these suspects? Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department posted to Facebook on Wednesday asking for the public's help.

Police say the two pulled a 79-year-old woman out of her vehicle in the 4500 block of Laclede Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to officials after the two were unable to operate the woman's 2014 Toyota Prius, they left the area.

If you recognize either of these suspects, please call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).