St. Louis area man charged after his girlfriend is injured and her daughter is fatally shot

A St. Louis area man has been charged with wounding his girlfriend and fatally shooting her 17-year-old daughter before fleeing the scene with two young children.

Forty-one-year-old Gino Branch, of St. Louis, was charged Sunday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree domestic assault, tampering with evidence and two counts of child endangerment.

Bond is set at $1 million cash only.

Charging documents say Branch left with two 6-year-olds after the shooting, tossed a firearm in a dumpster and drove to a convenience store in Troy, Illinois, where he said he had killed two people.