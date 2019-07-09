St. Louis rapper, Nelly, to perform in Rock Island at Daiquiri Factory

As Nelly would say, it's getting hot in here! Rapper Nelly will be coming to the Quad Cities in September!

Officials with the Daiquiri Factory made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday saying the rapper would perform there on September 28.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Thursday, July 11 at 9 a.m. Those wishing to get tickets early need to use the code "Nelly". There will also be limited quantities of VIP and Early Entrance online only.

All tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 9 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at this link.