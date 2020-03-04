St. Mary, St. Anthony parishes in Davenport to merge starting July 1

Two parishes in Davenport will soon merge.

Bishop Zinkula with the Diocese of Davenport says Saint Mary Parish will merge with St. Anthony Parish starting July 1. (KWQC)

Bishop Zinkula of the Diocese of Davenport says St. Mary Parish will merge with St. Anthony Parish starting July 1.

He says over the past 18 months, he met with representatives of St. Mary Parish, clergy of the Davenport Deanery and other leaders to make a decision.

"Representatives of the three groups of parishioners of St. Mary (Anglo, Latino and Latin) separately agreed that St. Anthony Parish was the logical parish with which to be merged," the statement from Bishop Zinkula said. "They felt warmly welcomed by the pastor and staff of St. Anthony. I also have reviewed the parish and diocesan sacramental, financial and parishioner records related to St. Mary Parish and found that these records support my decision."

Bishop Zinkula says he believes this decision is in the best interests of the parishioners and communities of faith.

"My staff and I will work with the leaders and representatives of the two parishes during the assimilation process. Be assured that I will be with you in prayer during the period of transition," he said.

