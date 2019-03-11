St. Patrick’s Day: Eating your way to and through the holiday

What’s a holiday without special food?

St. Patrick’s Day is no different.

Some national chains are stepping up with traditional favorites and a few new ones.

Deals may vary where you live, but here are some you may want to try:

McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake first debuted in 1970. The seasonal treat is available at participating locations through March 24. Click here for the Shamrock Shake Finder.

Dairy Queen

The Mint Oreo Blizzard is the March Blizzard of the Month at DQ. It’s a mix of Oreo cookie pieces and crème de menthe blended with vanilla soft serve ice cream. There’s also a “Buy One Get One Blizzard Treat for 99 cents” deal.

If you’re not into the Blizzard, you can get the Mint Shake. It’s basically the Blizzard without the cookie bits.

Aldi

The German-based supermarket chain goes savory with its line of St. Patrick’s Day Irish cheeses. Your choices are: Pesto Gouda, English Sage Derby, Aged Irish Cheddar, Irish Cheddar with Beer and Irish Cheddar with Whiskey. It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without a little alcohol, would it?

Dunkin’

The donut and coffee chain is going fancy with both for the holiday with Irish Crème-flavored coffees and espresso drinks and square-shaped mint brownie donuts.

Duck Donuts

The Lucky Duck Assortment is available through the end of the month and features a well-known, magical marshmallow cereal topping. The Duck folks aren’t naming names but it looks suspiciously like Lucky Charms.

