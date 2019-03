Following a flood update, city officials in Davenport say the St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on.

Davenport Public Works officials posted Friday with the update asking those heading downtown to "obey traffic signs."

Public Works officials say to be alert for temporary closures on 3rd and 4th Streets for the parade, race and the festivities.

Parking will be free in the city's ramps from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, to assist with event parking.