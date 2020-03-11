St. Patrick's Day parade canceled in Chicago over precaution of COVID-19

The Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, has announced in a press conference Wednesday morning the canceling of the St. Patrick's Day parade in the city. This will also cancel the dyeing of the river.

Mayor Lightfoot said this unique event draws millions to the city, not just Chicagoans, and said holding the parade posed an unnecessary risk.

City of Chicago officials are working with organizers for possible days to reschedule. Mayor Lightfoot also said they're working on a protocol for future public events.

You can watch the press conference, in progress, below.