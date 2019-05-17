Staff member injured during training at prison in Thomson

A staff member was injured during an exercise training at the Administrative United States Penitentiary (AUSP) in Thomson, Illinois.

In a release, officials say staff responded immediately to secure the area and that the staff member was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The inmates were secured in their housing units until the emergency had cleared according to officials. No other staff or inmates were injured during the incident. At no time was there a threat to the public.

AUSP Thomson is an administrative-security facility that currently houses 455 male offenders in Thomson, Illinois.