Staff members evacuated after chemical spill at Genesis East

Part of Genesis East was evacuated Thursday morning out of precaution over a possibly hazardous material spill. The Davenport hazmat crew was called to the hospital on Rusholme after a chemical spilled in the endoscopy unit on the second floor. (KWQC)

Hospital officials tell TV6 the substance is used to clean equipment.

Staff members were evacuated but no patients were impacted.

The fire department assisted in the cleanup.