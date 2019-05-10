Stamp Out Hunger in the Quad Cities Saturday

United Way of the Quad Cities is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers as part of the nation’s largest, one-day food drive – Stamp Out Hunger. Local mail carriers gather food donations during their mail routes that Saturday and all the food donations stay local and go to River Bend Foodbank.

It's easy to participate. Just leave non-perishable, unexpired food at your mailbox on Saturday, May 11th and postal workers will pick it up and see that it gets delivered to the food bank for further distribution to meals sites, schools and food pantries in the Quad Cities.

"One in eight households face food insecurity in the U.S., and on a local level, one out of three families in the Quad Cities can barely cover basic daily living expenses," according to the United Way.

The top requested non-perishable food items are cereal, pasta, pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups, chili and pasta), 100% juice, peanut butter, macaroni & cheese, canned protein (tuna, chicken and turkey), beans (canned or dry). Those who are donating can also donate healthy, low-sodium, low-sugar items such as beans, oatmeal and other whole grains, and canola or olive oil.

No frozen food, homemade food, home-canned items, items in glass containers or expired food will be accepted.

To find out if your letter carrier is participating, please visit your local post office.

For more information about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit https://www.unitedwayqc.org/nalc-stamp-out-hunger-food-drive

Last year, letter carriers collected 71.6 million pounds of food. Over the past 26 years, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised 1.67 billion pounds of food.

