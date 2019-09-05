Standoff comes to an end in Mills County, Iowa

The standoff that kept traffic off Highway 370 between Interstate 29 and the Bellevue toll bridge throughout much of Wednesday came to an end peacefully, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounded a car Wednesday morning on Highway 370 in Iowa just east of the Bellevue toll bridge.

Officials said officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic stop around 5 a.m. and ended up in a standoff with the man on the road just west of the I-29 exit.

Officers closed the stretch of road between the Bellevue bridge and I-29 while officers spoke to him.

The car was surrounded by officers, who said the man was armed and not cooperating with police. Troopers extended the perimeter several times Wednesday as the standoff progressed.

Swat officers were observed going in around 3 p.m. Authorities say the man apparently surrendered.

