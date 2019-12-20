Staple of Downtown Davenport to close in early 2020 after nearly three decades in business

A staple of Downtown Davenport will close its doors for good after the first of the year.

After 26 years in operation, MidCoast Fine Arts, which operates Bucktown Center for the Arts, will end operations in March of 2020. An increase in reliance on grants and a recording breaking weather pattern throughout 2019 is behind the closure.

“A bitter winter that hampered event attendance and sales; a sustained 90 plus days of flooding from the Mississippi River that closed Bucktown for two months – severely impacting staff and artists; and an extremely wet Riverssance that forced us to cancel Sunday’s events – the first in its 30 plus year history,” a spokesperson told TV6.

Artists and studio owners inside the Bucktown Center for the Arts will be forced to find new locations as a result of the closure. Tenants will have to be out of the building near 2nd and Pershing by the end of April.

“We understand this decision affects artists and the community, and are working to minimize the impact as much as possible,” the organization said. “We’re assisting to find alternate sites for artists and studio owners, as well as finding a home for our programing.”

The last day of operations for MidCoast Fine Arts and Bucktown will be March 30, 2020. Quad City Arts has agreed to take over management of the Moline Centre Station casements and the ArtWorks Expo High School Pastel Competition.

According to its website, MidCoast Fine arts is the “only not-for-profit organization in the Quad Cities that dedicates its mission entirely to supporting living, local visual artists and exhibition spaces for them.”

