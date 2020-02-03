Staples Center removes public’s massive Kobe Bryant memorial

A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant is being dismantled, with an official saying some of the items will go to Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant.

Staples Center President Lee Zeidman says the cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and other items began at 4 a.m. Monday, and more than 1,300 basketballs had been boxed up by midmorning.

We began the cleanup at 4am ⁦@LALIVE⁩ XBox Plaza and we have now boxed 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna. Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20 pic.twitter.com/MUN21LNupH — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

Zeidman also tweeted on Saturday that tributes left will be delivered to the Bryant family.

On behalf of all us who work ⁦@STAPLESCenter⁩ ⁦@LALIVE⁩ thank u to those who have come downtown peacefully & respectfully to pay their respects to Kobe & Gianna Bryant and rest assured that the tributes u have left will be delivered to the Bryant family pic.twitter.com/kfgp9o1BDU — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 2, 2020

Fans spontaneously began creating the memorial in a plaza outside the arena when word surfaced that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, and it continued to grow for a week.

