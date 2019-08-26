Starbucks starts fall early, debuts new pumpkin spice drink

Starbucks may be more powerful than we ever realized.

Starbucks is adding a new pumpkin spice cream cold brew drink to its menu. (Source: Starbucks/CNN)

The coffee chain has declared August 27 the first day of fall. That’s nearly a full month ahead of the official Sept. 23 start.

And to celebrate, not only will Starbucks classic Pumpkin Spice Latte be back, but there's going to be a new drink on the menu, too – the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The chain’s latest offering is cold brew coffee and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

The pumpkin-spice craze has paid off big for Starbucks. It’s sold nearly half a billion Pumpkin Spice Lattes over the past decade and a half.

So, is it any wonder that they’re starting fall early?

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.