Starlink Satellites Form "Line Of Lights" In Night Sky

We've had several inquiries about the line of lights in the night sky over the weekend. No it wasn't aliens. It was 60 satellites that were launched by SpaceX last week. These satellites are aimed at providing internet at a low cost in remote places.

Each satellite weighs around 500lbs and is the size of a table.

More on StarLink can be found here: https://www.space.com/spacex-starlink-satellites.html?_gl=1*r9ar6g*_ga*YW1wLXo1NWNCV1NPWkhmZFBBUjc3SEZhX21vcVlhREhLWXRXSXJpenBSVkRnYTcxOVNnSnQ4TjBYQW96Y3JmalBPYUo.