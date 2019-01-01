Starting 2019 with the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes had their bowl game earlier today, so Hawkeye Tap in Davenport saw the black and gold faithful flocking in - hoping for an Iowa Hawkeyes win to kick of their new year.

“We're here for the Iowa game of course, but got the best of both worlds - the Blackhawks are on today. Just want to wish everybody a happy New Year and go Hawks,” said one woman at the bar.

“I'm pretty jacked for the Hawkeyes today, it's going to be a tough matchup,” one man said. “This quarterback for Mississippi State is a big boy and a good runner, we're going to have to step up on defense and I think defense is going to have to score some points.”

Some say it's a tradition watching the games at that specific bar, so starting 2019 there just made sense.

“I come up here, the owners are some good friends of ours. A buddy of mine, his wife's birthday is tomorrow so we're celebrating her birthday up here,” said one fan. “It's kind of like family, come up here every time to watch the game.”

But, others thought it was a good bar to watch other sports.

“I don't mind the Hawkeyes but I'd rather watch the Blackhawks - to me that's a real sport,” said another bar-goer. “These guys bleed and come back and play, football players don't do that.”

With the start of a new year comes a new list of resolutions.

“New Year's resolution is living life with family and friends.”

“Get to the gym again.”

“I'd like to lose 10 pounds, how about that? We'll start with that.”

“Just plan on being healthy and staying in shape and enjoying time with friends and family.”

The Hawkeyes ended up beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 27 - 22.