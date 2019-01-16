Starting a business in Illinois Workshop in Moline

The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Western Illinois University-Quad Cities will be hosting monthly workshops on how to start a business in Illinois.

Workshops will take place January 24th, February 21, March 14, April 25, May 23, and June 20 at the WIU QC Campus. The campus is located at 3300 River Drive Moline.

The event is free to attend, but you must register at least two days before the workshops take place.

The program is designed to help you from choosing a business name; types of business ownership; licenses, and permits; obtaining a tax ID number; business bank accounts; insurance; paying taxes, including cases and payroll; and basic recordkeeping.

Participants are invited throughout the workshop to ask questions and share ideas.

For more information visit :

Illinois Small Business Development Center Website

Register for a workshop online at:

Workshop Sign Up

You can also call to register by calling 309-762-3999 ext: 62243.