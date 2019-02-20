State Farm announces rate cut for customers

Despite all the winter weather this season, State Farm Insurance says it had lower than expected expenses and announced a rate cut for customers on Tuesday.

Effective next month State Farm is cutting personal auto rates by 2%. Overall, changes in premiums depend on policy coverage.

State Farm, based in Illinois, is the largest auto insurance company in the state and across the country.

In a release from the company, officials say this is the second consecutive auto rate cut for State Farm customers in Illinois. The last rate change was in May, 2018 for 2.9%.