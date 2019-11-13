State auditor looking into the sale of the former Lincoln School in Davenport

The state auditor is looking into the sale of the former Lincoln School in Davenport.

(Davenport School District)

The school, located on Pershing and 7th in the central city has been closed for several years.

The Davenport district approved selling it to a local non-profit, but the $30,000 sale price has sparked controversy, with some saying the amount is too low while the district turned down higher offers.

TV6 has confirmed that the state auditor is looking into the transaction.