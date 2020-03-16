State museum in Illinois; branches to close until further notice

Illinois state officials have announced the closure of the state museum as well as its Research and Collections Center, Dickson Mounds Museum and Lockport Gallery.

All affiliated locations will remain closed until further notice.

“What our patrons love most about our facilities – the opportunity to interact exhibits, patrons and staff – also is of greatest concern at this time,” said Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko. “We know this decision is the best course of action to ensure the safety of patrons who visit our facilities as well as our dedicated staff.”

Illinois State Museum officials will work with the Illinois DNR, the Illinois Dept. of Public Health and the Pritzker Administration to assess the optimal time to reopen the facilities.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH website at this link.. You also may contact the IDPH at DPH.SICK@Illinois.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.