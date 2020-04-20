State of Illinois announces 1,100+ new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 1,359

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 1,151 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in 95 counties in Illinois, total now at 31,508 cases.

Officials also announced 59 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,359 total deaths from COVID-19. Here are the new deaths:

Boone County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 females 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

- Jackson County: 1 male 80s

- Jasper County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 unknown 50s, 1female 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Madison County: 2 males 80s

- Will County: 1 male 80s

In addition, there have been a total of 148,358 people that have been tested by the Illinois Department of Public Health which up by 4,540 tests since Sunday.

