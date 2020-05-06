State's attorney's office reviewing Rock Island officer-involved shooting

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal is now reviewing the case of a Rock Island man who was fatally shot by officers last month.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force said in a media release Wednesday that it has collected evidence, reviewed video, conducted interviews, and sent evidence for lab testing.

The handed over their findings to the state’s attorney’s office Tuesday, according to the release.

The state’s attorney’s office is still awaiting lab and ballistic reports from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Typically, lab and ballistic reports take more time to complete due to their complex nature, according to the release.

On Wednesday, the integrity task force released some new details of the shooting.

On April 25, Rock Island officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue. A woman reportedly was being held against her will since April 23, the integrity task force said in the release.

Officers established a perimeter and collected additional information before attempting to make contact at the apartment.

Officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans encountered 37-year-old Kelvin D. Shaw climbing out of the apartment window, according to the release.

He began to run away but was unable to negotiate a fence on the west side of the property. He reportedly had a firearm in his possession at the time, the integrity task force said in the release.

Mumma and Shaw fired their duty weapons at that time, striking Shaw. A handgun was recovered at the scene, the integrity task force said in the release.

He was transported to Unity Point Rock Island and later to OSF Saint Francis in Peoria.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood reported Shaw died on April 26, the integrity task force said in the release.

An autopsy determined he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The two officers remain on administrative leave.