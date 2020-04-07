State's attorney's office in Iowa warns Iowans of potential scams amid COVID-19

Officials with the US attorney's office in the southern district of Iowa are warning Iowans of potential scams amid COVID-19.

"Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to steal money and personal information," officials said. "Don't let them."

Officials are providing tips to help you and your loved ones protect yourselves.

- Hang up on robocalls

Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes.

- Verify information

Contact trusted sources to confirm information is correct. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at this link.

- know who you're buying from

Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don't.

- Don't click on links from sources you don't know

They could download viruses onto your computer or device.

- Do your homework

Don't let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don't do it.