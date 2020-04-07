State's attorney's office in Iowa warns Iowans of potential scams amid COVID-19

Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the US attorney's office in the southern district of Iowa are warning Iowans of potential scams amid COVID-19.
"Scammers are taking advantage of fears surrounding the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to steal money and personal information," officials said. "Don't let them."
Officials are providing tips to help you and your loved ones protect yourselves.
- Hang up on robocalls
Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes.
- Verify information
Contact trusted sources to confirm information is correct. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at this link.
- know who you're buying from
Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don't.
- Don't click on links from sources you don't know
They could download viruses onto your computer or device.
- Do your homework
Don't let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don't do it.
To report COVID-19 frauds:
If you believe you were a victim of a scam, call local law enforcement and file a complaint online or by phone at the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) at 1-866-720-5721; disaster@leo.gov ; www.IC3.gov (cyber).