"Stay safe Davenport"; police see a rise in stolen vehicles since September 1

Police in Davenport are urging residents to "lock it up" after they have seen a rise in vehicle thefts since September 1.

Police say over the past year the department has seen a 35 percent decrease in the number of vehicles stolen in Davenport. However, police say recently since the start of September they have seen a rise with 13 vehicles being reported stolen.

According to police, there were 424 cars stolen from January 1 to September 12 in 2018. In 2019, that number in the same time period has dropped to 273.

"The vehicle thefts have occurred in various parts of the city with no one specific area targeted," police said in the release. "The methods have been similar to what we have experienced in the past with groups of individuals working neighborhoods and checking doors (vehicle and some residential) to see if they are unlocked. Most of the activity is occurring in the overnight hours."

Police are asking residents to "please be diligent in reporting any suspicious activity and take a moment to lock it up. Stay safe Davenport!"

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".