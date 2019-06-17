"Staying Afloat Clothing Drive" for Dress for Success Quad Cities

Businesses in the QCA are rallying around a non-profit that was hit during downtown davenport's Hesco barrier breach.

Dress for Success Quad Cities lost their lease after the Hesco barrier breach caused significant water damage to the building where they were renting space.

They're currently in a temporary space and say they feel blessed that over 40 companies in the area have come to their rescue to help support their clothing drive which kicks off on June 17, 2019 and will be running for the next two weeks.

"We've got about 45 locations across the quad cities, all the way out to geneseo in fact, that have signed up to accept donations since we are unable to do so at our temporary boutique," says Mandie Sanders of Dress for Sucess Quad Cities.

"Our primary focus is going to be business and business and business casual. We're looking for women's suits, skirted suits, separates um shoes, handbags, all that are new or gently used items that women can wear for interviews or for jobs," says Pam Roeder of Dress for Success Quad Cities.

Dress for Success Quad Cities works with partner organizations or agencies which refer women to them and they help dress these women for interviews or for work.

Although the non-profit is currently in a temporary location off Elmore in Davenport, they says they're still taking fittings at their temporary location and hope to be set up in a new permanent home soon.

