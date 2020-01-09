Staying prepared with the winter weather preparedness guide from Illinois officials

The Emergency Management Agency in Illinois and the National Weather Service have developed a winter weather preparedness guide that covers terms and tips for staying safe at home, in the car and at school.

The Emergency Management Agency in Illinois and the National Weather Service have developed a winter weather preparedness guide that covers terms and tips for staying safe at home, in the car and at school. (KWQC)

You'll find that at this link.

For updates on the weather forecast you can visit the weather section of our website.