Staying warm in the winter with sand volleyball

One way to make you feel like you're on a beach... Sand volleyball!

Monday night, various teams got together at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf to bump, set, and spike - and to play in the sand.

Carlie Cline, a sand volleyball player said, "I love how it makes me feel, and it's a great workout. like it's the summer! and it's a great bonding experience with my dad and my family."

And, it's a great way to get a summertime workout in the winter. "Who doesn't love their toes in the sand??" expressed Nicole Cline, another sand volleyball player, "it just feels awesome to be able to be active in the wintertime in the sand."

Paul Cirricione in one of the sand volleyball league said, "It makes me feel like i'm having a lot of fun, makes me feel warm and especially this time of year when the weather's real cold, It gives us an opportunity to get out here and have a lot of fun!"

There are four sand courts at the center, and a bar for after the workout. Sign-ups for the next league will be coming up soon!

