Steamwheelers and IFL cancel remainder of 2020 season

Davenport, IA (KWQC)

The remainder of the 2020 Quad City Steamwheelers season has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Indoor Football League team owners voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the season.

"This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern."

The IFL also approved an extended 16-game schedule for the 2021 instead of a 14 game schedule to give each team an additional home game. Steamwheelers season ticket holders can roll their season tickets for 2020 into 2021.

"What we're doing is we're extending the offer to all our season ticket holders" said Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland. If they stick with us and keep hold of their seats since we didn't have a home game in 2020 they would get that free game for no additional cost."