Steel Plow to open second location in Iowa; also looking for managers for both locations

Great news for lovers of Steel Plow Burger Company, they will be opening a second location in Iowa! Workers at the restaurant tells TV6 the second location will be in Davenport.

The announcement was made on Steel Plow's Facebook page on Monday, July 15.

"We're coming to Iowa soon," the post reads. "Construction on our new building is going great...it won't be long before our amazing burgers and famous shakes will be on both sides of the River!"

Officials with the restaurant also say they're looking for managers at both locations. If you're interested you're asked to send a resume to Mike Harper at the Moline location. That address is 2180 53rd Street.