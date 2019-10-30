Sterling, Illinois Police asking for help finding a missing woman.

Sterling Police are asking for help in finding a missing woman. Michelle Wilkinson was reported missing to police by her family on October 23rd, 2019. Police say they have received some information indicating she is likely still in the area. She is 5'8" tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Wilkinson has a tattoo on her right forearm reading "all ages" and a tattoo on the back of her neck depicting a heart and a hand grenade. If you have any information call Sterling Police at 1-815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 1-815-625-7867.

