Man arrested on drug, firearm charges after Sterling traffic stop

Sterling Police said they arrested Danyan A. Rodriguez Jr. in the 300 block of Ave. F Friday.

Police said after developing probable cause to search Rodriguez Jr.'s vehicle, he was removed and patted down for weapons.

According to police, Rodriguez Jr. began to fight off officers, attempting to flee from them.

Officers tased and arrested Rodriguez Jr.

Police said during the arrest, a loaded gun fell out of his waistband.

Three pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and amphetamine pills were found during the search, according to Sterling Police.

Rodriguez Jr. was charged with Armed Violence, Resisting a Peace Officer, Unlawful Delivery of Cannabis, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm as a Felon, Possession of Firearm Ammunition without an FOID card, and Possession of a Firearm without an FOID card.