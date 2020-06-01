Sterling fire: Mother and grandmother remember youngest victim

Families are mourning after a fire in Sterling early Monday morning claimed the lives of three people. TV6 spoke with the mother and grandmother of the youngest victim, 8-year-old Shyla Walker, of Davenport.

Fun, loving, and helpful are all the words Faith Walker used to describe her daughter Shyla.

“She’d see somebody upset and go, ‘You’re sad. You’re crying. Can I give you a hug?” Walker said.

Shyla, her 4-year-old brother, and her 13-year-old cousin were at their aunt's apartment in Sterling when the fire erupted. Shyla and her cousin didn't make it out.

“All I know is I lost a niece and my beautiful beautiful baby girl is gone,” Walker said.

She says Shyla saved her brother, brought him outside, and then went back to get her cousin.

“My son tells me she just turned around like ‘I gotta go get my cousin. I’ll be back. You stay here’ that's the bravest thing any 8-year-old could do if you ask me. That’s my hero,” Walker said.

“She died a hero,” said Sondra Boyle, Shyla’s grandmother. “She danced around like a ballerina. She was always so happy”.

They also said she was always thinking of other people first.

“Mom, I want to help people. I want to make people happy,” Walker said.

“She’d do anything to help anybody...anybody,” Boyle said “All I can say is..God bless you, baby. One day I’ll be with her again”.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs.

