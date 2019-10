Northland Mall in Sterling, Illinois is going up for auction. The mall, located on Lincoln Road, is anchored by a Planet Fitness and Dunham's Sports.

According to the listing on the Ten-X website, the 292,000 square foot facility is 36-percent occupied and will be offered with a starting bid of $600,000.

The mall was built in 1973 and renovated in 2016, according to the post.

The online auction begins Oct. 28 and runs until Oct. 30, 2019.