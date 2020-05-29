Sterling man arrested on sexual abuse, predatory criminal sexual assault charges

A Sterling man has been arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and predatory criminal sexual assault.

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Gregg Gallentine, of Sterling.

Gallentine is being charged with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In April, 2020, officials with the state police's Division of Criminal Investigation started an investigation after receiving information. The information indicated that Gallentine had committed predatory criminal sexual assault according to police.

A "thorough investigation" was done and investigators were able to gather evidence that supported Gallentine's arrest.

On Thursday, May 28, an arrest warrant was executed against Gallentine for six counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felonies) and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felonies).

He was arrested shortly after the arrest warrant was issued.

Gallentine is currently lodged at the Whiteside County Jail; his bond has been set at $150,000.