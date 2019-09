Police have released the name of a man who was found dead at his workplace earlier this week. According to a news release, 46-year-old David C. Hanna of Sterling was found unresponsive at Sterling Steel Company around 6:45 a.m. on Sep. 17, 2019.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information on the cause of death is being released while officials continue to investigate, but police do not suspect foul play.