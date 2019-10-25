Sterling nursing home fined $25k after patient falls, dies days later

A nursing home in Sterling has been cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health for failing to immediately notify a physician about a resident who fell and subsequently died days later.

The man, who had a history of brain bleeds and blood thinning medication fell at Regency Care of Sterling, a 130-bed skilled care facility, on the morning of May 11, 2019.

Documents say the patient was already at risk for falls due to multiple factors.

The facility's incident report stated at 7 a.m. the man was found "laying on the right side of the body with no visible injury noted, including assessment of the head."

Documents say the patient "denied pain" and that his "vital signs, neurological checks and mental status remained within normal limits until approximately 11:00 A.M. when wife, who was visiting, informed nurse of change in condition."

Nurses at that time, according to the report, say there was a drastic neurological change and 'immediately notified' 911, notified the physician, and Power of Attorney (POA) at bedside.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, citing the hospital discharge summary, noted the patient was transferred to the hospital on May 11 and died days later on May 16 as a result of his injuries sustained.

You can read more from the Illinois Department of Public Health's report on the citation here.

