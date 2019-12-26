Sterling officials investigating vehicle fire that was "intentionally set"

Officials in Sterling, Ill. are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a vehicle fire that they believe was intentionally set.

Officials say at 5:58 a.m. on Christmas Day, the Sterling Police and Fire Departments were called to a vehicle fire in the 600 block of W 9th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a red 1989 Ford F-150 pickup fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, officers found items at the scene that led them to believe the fire had been intentionally set.

Police are looking for a white or light-colored four-door vehicle with no hubcaps and posssibly a spoiler on the back of the vehicle.

Officials say one of the suspects may have burns to one of his hands or arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.