Sterling police arrest 20-year-old on multiple counts including reckless driving

Sterling Police arrested 20-year-old Tyson Hall on Friday afternoon on multiple charges.

Those include:

- reckless driving,

- reckless conduct,

- aggravated fleeing and eluding,

- four counts of disobeying a stop sign,

- operating an uninsured vehicle,

- criminally trespassing onto land,

- resisting a peace officer,

- a warrant for aggravated sexual assault.

Sterling Police say they received multiple calls of a reckless driver around 2 P.M. and eventually took Hall into custody near the intersection of East 12th Street and 4th Avenue.

Officials say nobody was injured during the incident, and Hall has been taken to the Whiteside County Jail.