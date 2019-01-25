Sterling police arrest man on Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault charges

A man has been arrested and charged with Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault in Sterling, Illinois.

Police say 19-year-old Joshua M. Garcia, of Sterling, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 2:15 a.m. at the police department after a 3-month investigation.

Police say they were notified in October 2018 of a suspected criminal sexual assault. After a "lengthy investigation", Garcia was arrested on a Whiteside County arrest warrant.

Garcia is being held on a $75,000 bond and was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.