Sterling police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police say 57-year-old John M. Kurtis was reported missing by friends. He was last seen on Monday, Dec. 30.

He is described as a white male, 5'11", 195 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police do not have a picture of him at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sterling police at 815-632-6640.